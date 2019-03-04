EU's EPP Party Launches Exclusion Procedure Against Hungary PM Orban - Reports

Register
    The Hungarian government’s chief spokesman, Zoltan Kovacs, earlier rejected suggestions that Viktor Orban's Fidesz would be forced to leave the EPP, citing a procedure that can only be kick-started by the EPP’s most senior leaders or a joint letter from at least seven parties in five countries.

    The European center-right EPP party has launched an official expulsion procedure against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, an EU official said.

    Hungary's prime minister described members of a European Union political group who want his party expelled as "useful idiots," saying in an interview with Germany's Welt newspaper, published Sunday, they are playing into the hands of left-wing opponents and will cause the bloc to divide.

    There have been tensions between the European bloc and the Hungarian right-wing government over a number of issues, primarily uncontrolled immigration, which PM Orban considers to be detrimental for the European welfare.

    Earlier, a series of placards, spread across Hungary and  featuring EU Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker alongside migration proponent George Soros, meant to show their closeness, has sparked fury in the EU, with the EU Commission president condemning the promo-campaign as "lies." He demanded that the Hungarian governing party Fidesz be stripped of its membership within the EU Parliament's centre-right bloc, the EPP. However, the Hungarian government's chief spokesman, Zoltan Kovacs, in turn, turned down suggestions that Fidesz would be forced to leave the EPP, asserting that the procedure can only be kick-started by the EPP's most senior leaders or a joint letter from at least seven parties in five countries.

    Reacting to the much-debated anti-migration promo-posters, the European Union executive accused Hungary's right-wing government Monday of distorting the truth about immigration into the European countries, thereby marking a further deterioration in their tense relations in the run-up to European Parliament elections due to take place in May.

    "The Commission has been unambiguous about our opinion of the Hungarian government campaign that distorts the truth and seeks to paint a dark picture of a secret plot to drive more migration to Europe, allegedly," European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news briefing.

