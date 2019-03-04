EU's EPP Party Launches Exclusion Procedure Against Hungary PM Orban - Reports

The Hungarian government’s chief spokesman, Zoltan Kovacs, earlier rejected suggestions that Viktor Orban's Fidesz would be forced to leave the EPP, citing a procedure that can only be kick-started by the EPP’s most senior leaders or a joint letter from at least seven parties in five countries.

The European center-right EPP party has launched an official expulsion procedure against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, an EU official said.

Hungary's prime minister described members of a European Union political group who want his party expelled as "useful idiots," saying in an interview with Germany's Welt newspaper, published Sunday, they are playing into the hands of left-wing opponents and will cause the bloc to divide.

There have been tensions between the European bloc and the Hungarian right-wing government over a number of issues, primarily uncontrolled immigration, which PM Orban considers to be detrimental for the European welfare.

Earlier, a series of placards, spread across Hungary and featuring EU Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker alongside migration proponent George Soros, meant to show their closeness, has sparked fury in the EU, with the EU Commission president condemning the promo-campaign as "lies." He demanded that the Hungarian governing party Fidesz be stripped of its membership within the EU Parliament's centre-right bloc, the EPP.

Reacting to the much-debated anti-migration promo-posters, the European Union executive accused Hungary's right-wing government Monday of distorting the truth about immigration into the European countries, thereby marking a further deterioration in their tense relations in the run-up to European Parliament elections due to take place in May.

"The Commission has been unambiguous about our opinion of the Hungarian government campaign that distorts the truth and seeks to paint a dark picture of a secret plot to drive more migration to Europe, allegedly," European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news briefing.