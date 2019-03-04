Fans LOL as Prince George Describes 'Mummy' Kate Middleton as 'So Rubbish'

Although the five-year-old royal shared what he thought in private, the proud mother found nothing wrong in sharing the comment on the pitch, adding that she should have asked George for tips ahead of a football game that the Cambridge couple joined while in Northern Ireland.

However accomplished and many-sided the Duchess of Cambridge is, her eldest son George appears to know her vulnerability even better than she does herself. Kate Middleton and Prince William’s first-born is apparently not in the least impressed with the football skills demonstrated by his rather sporty mum.

The royal couple recently travelled to Northern Island for a couple of days, and as part of the leisure programme, played a friendly match with youngsters at the Windsor Park football stadium, where the Irish Football Association (IFA) is based, according to The Telegraph.

Before the bell rang marking the start of the game, Kate and William eagerly chatted with the young students about their love for the sport, with the Duchess of Cambridge gushing about 5-year-old Prince George’s results in football, which he is learning to play and often practices at home.

As she joined in the pre-game dribbling drills, since Kate is known to enjoy putting her skills into practice, her son, according to Middleton, wasn’t really impressed, telling her: "Mummy, you’re so rubbish".

The duchess, however, appeared to take the boy’s sassiness quite light-heartedly, going with the flow and telling another group of people she was going to join in the game that she “should have picked up some tips from George”.

“This makes me like her all the more”, one Twitterian commented on the news, whereas another picked on the little royal’s barb, which apparently is not the only gibe the boy ever cracked:

“I can absolutely see George saying that. Lol”, a different user stated.

Many, although laughing heartily at Prince George’s straightforwardness, couldn’t help but notice what perfect shape Kate is in:

Despite her “rubbish” soccer skills, the mother-of-three appeared no less competitive than her husband when the match kicked off: she eagerly took the ball and affectionately cosied up to William, as can been seen in the pictures and videos from the event.

The latter, incidentally, racked up thousands of likes from devoted royal fans, who referred to Kate and William as “a power couple”:

