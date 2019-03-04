Police Chief Says Unaware of Skripal's Residency in Salisbury Prior to Poisoning

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kier Pritchard, the police chief of the UK county of Wiltshire, said he had no prior knowledge that former Russian intel agent Sergei Skripal, who was poisoned last year in the city of Salisbury, had been living there before being attacked, told Sky News on Monday.

Sergei and his daughter, Yulia, were poisoned in Salisbury, Wiltshire exactly one year ago. The constable added that it would be helpful to other police chiefs throughout the United Kingdom if the government shared information with them concerning the presence of other people of public prominence in their respective jurisdictions.

"I had no prior knowledge at all, this is a governmental issue, in terms of where former spies would be housed," the police chief told the news outlet.

The Skripal poisoning shook the small city of Salisbury on March 4, 2018, when the father and daughter fell ill after coming into contact with a nerve agent allegedly sprayed by Russian military intelligence officers onto their home's door handle. Moscow has repeatedly denied Russia's involvement in the incident, noting that London has not provided any evidence that would substantiate the accusations, nor published the police investigation.

Although both Sergei and Yulia are claimed to have recovered from the attack, Russian diplomats working in the United Kingdom say that no one has personally seen them since last March, so the fate of the Russian nationals, therefore, remains unknown.

