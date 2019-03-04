Register
19:00 GMT +304 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Daffodils are placed by a police cordon backdropped by a tent covering the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill following exposure to the Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018

    Skripal Case Part of Strategy to Divert UK Public Attention From Brexit - Moscow

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Salisbury incident is a part of London’s so-called dead cat strategy, that aims to distract the people from the difficult Brexit process and steer their focus toward the alleged Russian threat, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

    Monday marks the first anniversary of the Salisbury incident, in which former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were allegedly attacked with a nerve agent created in the Soviet Union. The United Kingdom has been accusing Russia of masterminding the attempted murder, while Moscow has refuted all the accusations.

    "1. Brexit is that very issue that's a headache for [UK Prime Minister Theresa] May's government. 2. The country’s population is becoming increasingly immersed in London-Brussels disputes, drawing its own conclusions on the efficiency of the work of May’s government… 3. The Salisbury incident is a trick, a 'dead cat,' which, by throwing it into the media space, UK authorities hope will divert the attention of their own citizens from topics that are uncomfortable for them [to discuss] and consolidate the nation in the face of the 'sinister Russian threat,'" the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its Facebook page.

    Drone
    CC0 / Pixabay
    UK to Use Drones & Robots to Protect Brits From "Novichok" Attacks

    The term is used to refer to something that's introduced specifically to divert public opinion from a certain issue. The ministry noted that the expression "dead cat strategy" was first used in UK political rhetoric in 2013 by then-London Mayor Boris Johnson in an essay for The Telegraph newspaper. Last year, Johnson served as UK foreign secretary and took a strong anti-Russia stance on the Salisbury incident.

    READ MORE: UK PM Tweets Heartfelt Tribute to People of Salisbury…With Photo of Wrong City

    The Salisbury incident resulted in the significant deterioration of Russian-UK relations as well as the expulsion of Russian diplomats from a number of EU states.

    READ MORE: Salisbury One Year On: Skripals Vanish, No Proof of Russia's 'Role' Given

    Tags:
    alleged "Russian threat", Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, Brexit, Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal, United Kingdom, Salisbury
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse