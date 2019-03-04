Berlin Confirms Government Agreed on Bill Stripping Terrorists of Citizenship

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Spokesman for the German government Steffen Seibert confirmed on Monday that the country's interior and justice ministries had reached an agreement on the text of the bill designed to deprive German nationals who fight alongside terrorists abroad of their citizenship.

"It [the bill] has been coordinated by two specialized ministries, the provisions have already been announced. Let us not forget that [the bill] refers to the participation in combat operations abroad as part of terrorist groups," Seibert told a briefing.

Interior Ministry spokeswoman Eleonore Peterman, who attended the briefing as well, confirmed that the measures in the bill would be applied only to those German nationals who have at least two citizenships and are over 18 years old.

READ MORE: 'I'm a Daesh Terrorist': Tricks Migrants Use to Avoid Deportation From Germany

The day before the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported, citing sources, that the two ministries had agreed on the draft law that will allow German authorities to strip German terrorists of their citizenship if it is not their only nationality.

The decision was taken after US President Donald Trump called on European countries, including Germany, in February to "take back" around 800 captured militants of the Daesh* terrorist group (banned in Russia) and bring them to justice.

READ MORE: 'Rude Awakening': Swedish Prof Likens Daesh Returnees to Unpunished SS Soldiers

Seibert said that Berlin was coordinating its stance on the return of at least 100 Daesh fighters with other European countries.

*Daesh (also known as Islamic State, IS, ISIS, ISIL) — a terrorist group, banned in Russia