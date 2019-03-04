Register
16:27 GMT +304 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Drone

    UK to Use Drones & Robots to Protect Brits From "Novichok" Attacks

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 05

    UK Defence Minister Gavin Williamon has announced a boost of £11 million to bolster the UK's response to chemical attacks, using unmanned vehicles, aiming to allow for faster decontamination.

    On the eve of the Salisbury incident one-year anniversary, Williamson said that Britain recognised the need "to face evolving threats," with the new investment "ensuring we have a world-leading capability."

    "The funding will increase the speed and accuracy with which the potential origins of substances can be analysed, helping the authorities identifying attackers faster and improving public safety. It will also allow faster decontamination and recovery of vehicles and assets, as well as improvements to counter radiological and nuclear threats," a release by the Ministry of Defence elaborated.

    Military chiefs plan to deploy drones and robots into potentially hazardous areas, which will allow personnel to avoid dangerous and contaminated areas. Investment in new technical capabilities by means of boosting the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory's ability to analyse substances, as well, as working on medical solution to combat effects of chemical agents — are among goals set out by the Ministry.

    The decontamination work in Salisbury and Amesbury over the last 12 months has been a "complex and daunting challenge for the Armed Forces," said the Standing Joint Commander (UK) Lieutenant General Tyrone Urch.

    The new million-pound investment comes in addition to another sizeable financial boost announced by the Ministry less than a year ago.

    In March 2018, Gavin Williamson disclosed the decision by the government to invest £48 million in a new Chemical Weapons Defence Centre "to ensure we maintain our cutting edge in chemical analysis and defence."

    The Skripal Case

    Police officers guard a cordon around a police tent covering a supermarket car park pay machine near the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill following exposure to the Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Salisbury One Year On: Skripals Vanish, No Proof of Russia's 'Role' Given
    On March 4, Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping center in Salisbury. London claimed they were poisoned with a military-grade A234 nerve agent and accused Moscow of staging the attack, provoking a huge international scandal. London also said that it suspected Russian nationals Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, allegedly working for Russian intelligence, of performing the attack.

    In July, London also put blame on Russia for the poisoning of two people in the city of Amesbury, who were allegedly exposed to the same nerve agent that was used in Salisbury. Several days after, one of the victims, Dawn Sturgess, died in hospital.

    Russia has denied Britain's accusations, drawing attention to absence of proof  of Russia's involvement. At the same time, Russian Foreign Ministry said it was ready and willing to hold serious discussion with London on the matter.

    READ MORE: Russia Ready For Serious Talks With London on Skripal Case — Lavrov

    Commenting on the lack of information about the Skripals' location and insufficient cooperation on London's part, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said it proves that the UK government and intelligence has "something to hide." 

    READ MORE: 'Russia Should Go Away and Shut Up' — UK Defense Minister Gavin Williamson

    Related:

    Salisbury One Year On: Skripals Vanish, No Proof of Russia's 'Role' Given
    'Russia Should Go Away and Shut Up' - UK Defense Minister Gavin Williamson
    Tags:
    robots, unmanned aerial vehicles, drones, UK Ministry of Defence, Gavin Williamson, Amesbury, Salisbury, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse