Pope to Open Secret Archives Shedding Light on Vatican Actions During Holocaust

Pope Francis stated that he has decided to reveal the Vatican's secret archives on the wartime pontificate of Pope Pius XII, information that Jewish people have wanted to see for decades.

The Vatican will open on 2 March 2020 its archives on the World War II-era Papacy of Pius XII, who is accused by Jewish groups of remaining silent on the Holocaust, Francis announced.

According to some Jews, Pope Pius XII, who reigned from 1939 to 1958, turned a blind eye to the Holocaust by not addressing out forcibly. The Vatican has defended Pius XII, saying that he was working discretely behind the scenes to save Jews in order to not attract attention and aggravate the situation.

