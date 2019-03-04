Labour Leader Corbyn Attacked Outside London Mosque - Reports

Over the past several years, the UK Labour Party has been facing allegations of anti-Semitism with Jeremy Corbyn consistently rejecting the accusations, pledging to intensify efforts to fight the charges surfacing in the party.

Metropolitan Police stated on 3 March that a man attacked opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn with an egg outside the Muslim Welfare Centre in Finsbury Park, London, adding that Corbyn was not hurt in the incident.

"A 41-year-old man was quickly detained by officers on scene and arrested on suspicion of assault. He is currently in custody at a north London police station", police said in a statement.

According to the British media, the arrested man was a pro-Brexit campaigner, with no confirmation following so far. Social media users have reported their own version of the incident.

All our best to @jeremycorbyn after being assaulted today. This isn’t the first time. It simply cannot go unsaid that the reporting by sections of the right-wing press, and the vile language and lies told by certain MPs bears a heavy responsibility here. Think, you idiots. pic.twitter.com/j9a0Rb1TOC — Labour Grassroots (@LabGrassroots) 3 марта 2019 г.

The Labour leader was at a Finsbury Park Mosque to attend the fifth annual Visit My Mosque day.

Corbyn earlier announced that his party would back a second Brexit referendum if Prime Minister Theresa May failed to adopt his party's approach toward Brexit, which envisages changes to the political declaration accepted by London and Brussels. The requirements for "a permanent and comprehensive customs union with the bloc" and "close alignment with the single market underpinned by shared institutions and obligations" were among Corbyn's five demands.