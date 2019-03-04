Skripal's Niece Describes Year After Sergei's Poisoning as Full of Suffering

"It has been a year of suffering, which has turned everything upside down", Viktoria Skripal said, adding that she still had no information about either Sergei or Yulia Skripal.
According to Viktoria, Sergei Skripal's mother has been told that her son and granddaughter had gone missing in the United Kingdom and their whereabouts remained unknown.
Viktoria Skripal believes that no new information regarding her relatives will be disclosed over next year because London has nothing to gain from it.
"But we will still fight to learn the truth. Hope springs eternal", Viktoria Skripal concluded.
While the incident and London's claims about the Kremlin's involvement in the attack sparked international uproar, Moscow has categorically denied all allegations, arguing that the Skripal affair was falling apart due to the lack of evidence proving Russia's involvement. Russian authorities have also repeatedly pointed out that London turned down Moscow's requests to get access both to the investigation and the poisoned Russian nationals.
Speaking in an interview with RT and Sputnik editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, Petrov and Boshirov have also dismissed claims about their involvement in the attack, saying that they worked in the fitness industry and visited Salisbury as simple tourists.
