Register
19:13 GMT +302 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    UK military

    'Oh, Oh You're NOT in the Army Now': Thousands Rejected by UK Forces Due to Acne

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 21

    It turns out that for many UK Armed Forces applicants, an allergic rash, or teenage spots stand in the way of obtaining a much-coveted military contract; but some potential army newbies seem to be determined to face down the unjust contractors, who deem even minor health issues to be incompatible with army service.

    Over 14,000 British Army applicants are said to have been declined for having acne and minor food allergies over the course of the last couple of years, in line with strict Ministry of Defence rules, The Times reported.  The large-scale rejection has in the meantime prompted multiple accusations that the ministry’s recruiting agency, Capita, which is in charge of conducting medicals for armed forces applicants, is gravely misinterpreting the ministry’s health regulations.

    Former Blackwater guard Nicholas Slatten has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2007 shooting of 14 Iraqi civilians.
    © AP Photo / Cliff Owen
    Former Blackwater Contractor's Sentencing Sheds Light on ‘Series of US War Crimes'

    It might be viewed as an indicator that the army is significantly overstaffed, with medical regulations treating even minor ailments that an applicant suffers from to be sufficient reason to deem their application to be a no-go. However, this is by far not the case, since the force is still 5,000 soldiers short of its 82,000 recruitment target, with the army struggling to enlist soldiers, according to the British edition.

    Apart from a pervasive debate on the issue, the “unfair” approach has even prompted one staffer, a lady who used to assess recruits, to quit the job as she had to “turn down too many”. “It was wrong”, The Times quoted her as saying.

    British soldiers with the 1st Armoured Division stops and search Iraqis Monday March 24, 2003, at a checkpoint on the road to Basra. Security around military convoys and encampments has been stepped up after British Army officers warned that their soldiers had come under attack from guerrilla-style paramilitary shootings in southern Iraq
    © AP Photo / Dan Chung
    Ex-UK Paratrooper Says British Army Recruitment Campaign Hides 'Reality of War'

    To illustrate her choice to counter the system, she brought up an example of a 16-year-old who was rejected as it emerged that he had previously been given an inhaler, which he appeared to have not used once in his lifetime.

    READ MORE: India is Fighting Against Terrorists, Not Pakistani Citizens or Army — Journo

    Guidelines from the MoD’s medical standards notably revolve around whether or not the applicant is “physically and mentally fit enough to train, serve and fight anywhere in the world”.

    The backlash hasn’t stopped at that, however, with a special campaign, dubbed the Right to Fight, having now been launched for the ministry to revise the rules. The enthusiast behind it is 28-year-old Eddie, who was turned down by the force due to a nut allergy, despite claiming that he had never suffered a single reaction after eating meals in his life.

    British politicians were also quick to weigh in, with former Armed Forces Minister and a Member of the Commons Defence Select Committee Mark Francois noting that although the medical standards should by no means be lowered to secure a more active enrolment, the already existing norms should be interpreted by contractors “more intelligently”.


    Related:

    Army as Lifestyle: Russian Army Uniform Fashion Awards
    Heavy Firing Heard Near Indian Army Camp in Jammu Kashmir
    US Arming 'Liberation Army' in Colombia to Invade Venezuela – Envoy to UN
    India is Fighting Against Terrorists, Not Pakistani Citizens or Army – Journo
    Tags:
    armed forces, applicants, health, check-ups, military contractors, army, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Army as Lifestyle: Russian Army Uniform Fahion Awards
    Army as Lifestyle: Russian Army Uniform Fashion Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse