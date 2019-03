Large-scale demonstrations began in France on 17 November last year in wake of the government's decision to raise fuel taxes. Despite the French authorities later discarding their plans, yellow vests protesters, dissatisfied with the government's social policies, have continued to rally across the country.

Yellow vests demonstrators are gathering to protest against French President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies for the 16th week in a row.

According to the French Interior Ministry, about 41,500 people took to the streets all over the country during the last protests, marking a clear decrease from the peak of 282,000 at the start of the yellow vests movement.

