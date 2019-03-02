Greek Prime Minister Announces First-Ever Visit to Skopje in Coming Months

Speaking at the Delphi Economic Forum, Tsipras praised the so-called Prespa agreement, recently achieved by Athens and Skopje, solving the decades-long dispute between the neighbors. Tsipras noted that due to the deal, the two countries began developing exemplary friendship, cooperation and solidarity.
"Greece is full of resolve to develop what we have achieved with the Prespa Agreement. That is why, in the coming months, I will be Greece’s first prime minister to visit Skopje with a group of entrepreneurs", Tsipras said.
READ MORE: NATO, Macedonia Sign Accession Protocol
The prime minister added that the countries planned to convene a bilateral supreme cooperation council to explore ways of deepening partnership in trade, finance, tourism, energy, culture, defense industry and other areas.
The dispute, solved by the deal, concerned Greece’s own region called Macedonia. Thus, Athens opposed Skopje’s use of the name. Moreover, the dispute was the main barrier preventing Skopje from pursuing membership of the European Union and NATO.
The Balkan state is set to become the alliance’s 30th member after all allies ratify its accession.
READ MORE: State Dept Warns US Citizens of Heightened Terror Risks in North Macedonia
