Register
23:02 GMT +301 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Gibraltar airport

    EU-UK Relations on the Rocks as Brussels Supports Madrid's Gibraltar Claims

    © Sputnik / Olga Golovko
    Europe
    Get short URL
    132

    Spain has lobbied aggressively to get European officials to include the phrase "Gibraltar is a colony of the British crown" into its contingency plan in the event of a no-deal Brexit as the deadline on the UK's exit from the European bloc approaches.

    The British government is incensed over EU legislation offering apparent support for Spain's claim over the 800-meter strip of land on which Gibraltar's airport is situated in its no-deal Brexit contigency, with UK Deputy Ambassador to the EU Katrina Williams making a formal statement "rejecting" its language and reiterating the UK's sovereignty over the territory.

    London, Williams said, "reiterates certainty over its sovereignty over Gibraltar, including the territory in which Gibraltar airport is situated," and is "adamant that, as this measure will be adopted while the UK is still a member state, the legal position of the UK should be reflected."

    HMS Sabre
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wavering / HMS Sabre
    ‘Violation of Sovereignty’: Huge Spanish Warship Challenged by Royal Navy Boat in Gibraltar
    Brussels earlier indicated that direct flights between the UK and EU destinations would continue for nine months in the event of a no-deal Brexit, but did not list Gibraltar airport in these plans, reflecting Spain's territorial claims to the land underneath the airport.

    London "regrets" that Gibralter was not included in the EU's no-deal contingency, "and reiterates its intention that, when it comes to the future relationship with the EU, it will negotiate on behalf of the entire UK family, including its overseas territories," Williams stressed.

    EU sources cited by The Guardian reportedly responded by recalling that the UK had forced Spain to "swallow" London's territorial claims on Gibraltar on pain of veto when Spain looked to join the European Economic Community, the EU's predecessor, in 1984, and said that the UK needed to realize that Brexit would have repercussions.

    A British government spokesman told the newspaper that the UK disagrees "with the language inserted by Spain in relation to sovereignty over the land on which the airport is built as it does not recognize the UK's position on sovereignty."

    The Royal Navy submarine HMS Talent (S92)
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Neeeiiil / A side on Photograph of HMS Talent a Royal Navy submarine
    'Outrageous Behavior': Spain Shadows UK Royal Navy Nuclear Sub Near Gibraltar
    Along with the status of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, Gibraltar has been a major source of tension between British and European Brexit negotiators. The outpost, situated in southern Spain at the strait between the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea, has been governed by Britain since 1713, when Spain ceded it. However, in recent decades, Madrid has attempted to negotiate an eventual return of its sovereignty over the territory.

    Among other things, Britain's looming exit from the EU on March 29 has raised concerns about whether the flow of goods and people along Gibraltar's border with Spain will be effected.

    Tensions between London and Madrid escalated Thursday after a Royal Navy gunboat faced down a much larger Spanish vessel which entered British-controlled waters off Gibraltar and refused to leave for nearly two hours.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse