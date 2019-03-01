Register
20:34 GMT +301 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    UK housing

    UK Landlords Law Checking Illegal Migrants "Discriminatory", High Court Rules

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The UK government "right to rent" scheme was introduced in England in 2016 and aimed to have landlords vet the immigration status of tenants. But the programme was restricted to England after judges said it would be illegal in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales without further scrutiny.

    The UK High Court has ruled against a "discriminatory" law preventing illegal immigrants from renting properties. The case was raised by the Joint Council for Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI) and Residential Landlords Association.

    The Home Offices said it was "disappointed by the High Court ruling, adding that an independent study did not find evidence of systematic discrimination in the right to rent scheme, but aimed instead to curb illegal residencies in the UK.

    UK housing
    CC0
    £123b in UK Housing Barely Used Amid Housing Crisis, Calls for Empty Homes Tax
    A Home Office spokesperson said: "We are disappointed with the judgment and we have been granted permission to appeal, which reflects the important points of law that were considered in the case. In the meantime, we are giving careful consideration to the judge's comments." 

    Mr. Justice Spencer issued the ruling, which showed that immigration checks from landlords "caused racial discrimination" for non-UK passport holders and ethnic minorities. The government had also "failed to show that the checks had any actual effect on encouraging undocumented migrants to leave the country," a JCWI press release said on Friday said. 

    It is my view that the Scheme introduced by the Government does not merely provide the occasion or opportunity for private landlords to discriminate but causes them to do so where otherwise they would not," said Mr Justice Spencer. 

    The scheme also had "little to no effect" on controlling immigration and even if it did, it was "significantly outweighed by the discriminatory effect", Mr. Spencer said. 

    READ MORE: UK to Survive No-Deal Brexit, But Economy Disruptions Inevitable — Trade Min

    Responding to the ruling, Alp Mehmet, Vice Chairman of Migration Watch UK, said: "This judgment can only encourage those who have no right to be in the UK to stay on." 

    "Roughly three-quarters of the public regard illegal immigration as a serious problem and support for the government's policy on the checking of documentation of those who wish to rent accommodation is at a similar level. Mr. Mehmet added. "If landlords have misunderstood the purpose of the policy, then the Home Office should improve their guidance. Meanwhile, the government should now appeal this decision."

    Related:

    Migrants Commit the Most Violent Crimes in Norway's Capital Amid Stabbing Wave
    One in Five Migrants in Denmark Say Rape Is Woman's Fault
    Norwegian PM Warns Migrants: Learn the Language or Lose Benefits
    Thanks To Trump Border Policies, Migrants Have Given Up – Report
    Tags:
    court hearing, court ruling, housing, illegal immigration, Migrant Watch, Alp Mehmet, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse