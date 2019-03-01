Farage to Lead Brexit March Across England to Counter 'Westminster Traitors'

Politicians in Westminster don't want Brexit to happen, former UKIP leader Nigel Farage said as he called for support in his new venture.

A pro-Brexit march will take off on 16 March in Sunderland, aiming to reach London on 29 March in time for the Brexit deadline.

Critical of the PM Theresa May and her Withdrawal Agreement, Farage suggested the march across England aims to "fight back against those who betray the greatest democratic exercise in the history of our nation."

We're marching from Sunderland to London to tell the Westminster elite we will not be betrayed over Brexit. Get your walking boots on! pic.twitter.com/td1RFpbtwQ — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) February 28, 2019​

On Tuesday, 26 February, the British Prime Minister Theresa May announced she would offer MPs the chance to vote for either a no-deal Brexit or a delay to the UK departing the EU.

"Both an extension of Article 50 or a bad deal which is Brexit in name only," which remain as possible scenarios moving forward "are completely unacceptable," according to the March to Leave campaign.

"What are our demands?" asked the campaigners. The answer for them is simple:

"Let's just leave."

The campaign website offers different options to supporters: one can become a so-called "core marcher" or alternatively join the demonstration for a short period of time.

"Becoming a core marcher costs £50. In return, core marchers will receive an official March to Leave kit. Core marchers will be also be provided with dinner, breakfast and accommodation on us. For £50, that's not a bad deal!" the campaign explained.

© AP Photo / Martin Rickett Farage 'Astonished' as Brexit Party Gets 35,000 Supporters in First 48 Hours

The route of the march lies across more than ten towns and cities in England.

The initiative was mocked by some commentators online.

A march against the "Elites" that you're asked to pay £50 to join, to support a result that it's been shown (to the criminal standard of proof) was illegally influenced by Brexiteer millionaires. #MarchToLeave #Brexit — Damon Charles (@CosmoCheese) March 1, 2019​

#MarchToLeave is another example of rabble rousing that got us into this Brexit mess! Violent rhetoric abounds, and the comparisons to Jarrow are so far wide of the mark! If you’re susceptible to invective diatribes, enjoy wasting your £50 on this money-grabbing vanity march! — Sam C (@Hyphen86SC) March 1, 2019​

Farage, who also recently registered the Brexit Party, has been long vocal in his opposition to any form of Brexit delay or halt.

The March to Leave campaign stressed that "failing to deliver a true Brexit will permanently damage the British people's faith in democracy."

Meanwhile, with just 28 days until Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, Theresa May is still seeking changes to her Brexit deal in order to win the backing of parliament.