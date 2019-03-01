Register
15:11 GMT +301 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Military men cleaning the spots related to Skripal poisoning in Salisbury.

    UK Defence Ministry Set to Reopen Five Military Bases Due to Skripal Poisoning

    © Sputnik / Alex McNaughton
    Europe
    Get short URL
    310

    The UK Ministry of Defence has planned to cancel five military base closures due to a "clear-eyed assessment of the rapidly changing threats" following the Salisbury Novichok "attacks", UK defence minister Tobias Ellwood announced on Thursday.

    The news was announced in a joint press release from UK defence minister Tobias Ellwood MP and UK defence secretary Gavin Williamson CBE MP, which details the UK government's five-year plan to update 33 key military sites across the UK.

    The UK government initially planned to close five bases in 2016, including the Royal Marine bases in Chivenor, Arbroath, and Norton Manor, as well as Rock Barracks in Woodbridge, Suffolk and Cambridgshire-based intelligence security site RAF Molesworth, which is used jointly with the US Armed Forces. 

    The closures of the HMS Sultan, which houses the Royal Naval Marine Engineering and Air Engineering and Survival schools, will also be postponed in order to "give our service personnel the certainty to put down permanent roots and fully integrate with the local community", Mr. Ellwood said.

    A UK Marine stands guard aboard the Royal Fleet Auxiliary forward repair ship Diligence ducked near to UK Royal Navy's destroyer Cardiff D108
    © AFP 2018 / ADAM JAN
    UK Defence Secretary: More Funds for Royal Navy to Counter 'Russian Threat'
    Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said that the UK defence estate was "the rock around which our Armed Forces revolve" and urged the UK government to "bring it into the 21st Century".  

    "We have already committed £4 billion to optimise our military sites and today's update will ensure our estate continues to fulfil our needs and support our people for the next five years," Mr. Williamson said.

    He added: "By providing further clarity on the future of key sites, not only will we protect our national security and support military objectives, but we will provide more stable employment and education opportunities for military families." 

    The closures were part of the UK government's 2016 Defence Estate Optimisation Programme based on a 25-year plan worth £4bn to streamline defence forces into a "smaller, more modern and more focussed estate". 

    The UK's Defence Estates comprise two percent of the UK's landmass, which is "too big, too expensive, with too many sites in the wrong locations", the report read. 

    READ MORE: RUSI Brexit Report Attacks China's Rise, Belt and Road Without Citing Evidence

    More than 40 percent of all Defence Estates are over 50 years old, the Defence Ministry said, adding that they did not "support the future needs of the UK Armed Forces or represent the best value for the taxpayer." 

    The Woodbridge-based Rock Barracks in Suffolk will also house the UK's nascent 28 Engineer regiment trained to tackle chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) 'decontamination' attacks.

    Soldiers wearing protective clothing prepare to lift tow truck in Hyde Road, Gillingham, Dorset, England as the investigation into the suspected nerve agent attack on Russian double agent Sergei Skripal continues Wednesday March 14, 2018
    © AP Photo / Andrew Matthews
    Shock Files: What Role Did Integrity Initiative Play in Sergei Skripal Affair?
    The link between increased UK defence funding and the Skripal poisoning affair has remained a controversial topic to date. Sputnik journalist Kit Klarenberg exposed in early February connections between UK chemical and bioweapons testing facility, with UK defence assets stating that the UK needed to urgently increase their defence capabilities "to do valuable work to protect not just the nation's armed forces but also to protect all of us who live here", which were leaked via the hacking collective Anonymous in 2018.

    Related:

    UK's Anti-War Group Slams Defence Secretary for Ramping Up War Rhetoric
    UK Defence Sec. Reportedly Has Toilet Paper With Putin's Face & Russian Curse
    Russia Vows Response as UK Defence Chief Issues 'Warning to Putin'
    UK Defence Secretary's 'Plot' to Replace Theresa May Exposed - Reports
    Tags:
    defense spending, military bases, Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, UK Defense Ministry, Gavin Williamson, Tobias Ellwood, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse