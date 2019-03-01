Register
12:41 GMT +301 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Skull

    Thor Heyerdahl's Son to Return Sacred Skulls to Easter Island (PHOTO)

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Chile has activated its demands that Norway returns the skeletons of Rapa Nui people from Easter Island, who view bones of the deceased as part of their cultural heritage.

    At the age of 16, Thor Heyerdahl jr. went to Eastern Island with his famous father, adventurer and ethnographer Thor Heyerdahl. There, they took skeletons and skulls from burial caves. Now, after many decades, Thor Heyerdahl's 80-year old son is about to deliver them back, the scientific portal Forskning.no reported.

    In March, Heyerdahl jr. will visit Chile together with the royal couple and Norway's foreign minister. On behalf of the Kon-Tiki Museum, which he himself has chaired for many years, he will sign the agreement to return the items to the Chilean authorities and the museum on Easter Island.

    The four skulls and several skeletons of the Rapa Nui people, who lived on Easter Island several hundred years ago, are part of the Kon-Tiki museum collection in Oslo. The museum also possesses 950 stones, about 400 stone axes and up to 3,000 other objects that adventurer and scientist Thor Heyerdahl took with him following the excavations on the isolated island community in Polynesia in 1955-56.

    Heyerdahl jr. is the only surviving member of that expedition. He recalls pulling a skull from a lava cave on the island, as a 16-year-old boy.

    "Now, the circle is about to close", Thor Heyerdahl jr., also a marine scientist, told Forskning.no. "The promise was that we'll bring it back when we finish studying them. Now, we are making good the promise".

    Heyerdahl jr. stressed that the skeletons proved very important for later investigations, as DNA analysis of some of the skeletons proved pre-European contact between Easter Island and South America.

    READ MORE: 'Sensational Find' Poised to Re-Write Danish History Dug Up in Viking Capital

    The 1950s excavations on Easter Island were a follow-up on Thor Heyerdahl's famous journey on the hand-built raft Kon-Tiki in 1947, whose goal was to prove that Polynesia was populated by people from South America.

    The Norwegian traveller's theory encountered heavy opposition. As time went by, howerver, scientific analysis partially redeemed his hypothesis.

    "He was right. There are traces of DNA in Polynesia originating from native Americans. Although they weren't the first to come, they arrived very early", Kon-Tiki Museum director Martin Biehl said.

    According to Biehl, who is to join the Chile visit in March, stressed that the Easter Island Musuem hasn't demanded the skeletons until recently, adding that they are engaging in dialogue.

    "The indigenous people of Easter Island believe that the soul itself, and everything that is inherited by knowledge, understanding and history, is physically located in the bone itself. So for them, the ancestral culture and identity rests within these skeletons and skulls. It's a very strong symbolism", Biehl explained.

    The case has received a lot of attention in Chile and is part of an international trend where countries demand back their heritage exhibited in Western museums.

    READ MORE: What a Catch! Norwegian Divers Fish Out 500-Year-Old Sword From Lake (PHOTO)

    Biehl stressed, however, that Heyerdahl was neither a colonist nor a robber.

    "He was a scientist who organised archaeological excavations with permission from the Chilean authorities. While working there, he enjoyed a very good relationship with the locals", Biehl stressed.

    Easter Island is a Chilean island in the southeastern Pacific Ocean and part of the Polynesian Triangle in Oceania. It is home to Rapa Nui people and is most famous for its nearly 1,000 extant monumental statues, called moai.

    Adveturer Thor Heyerdahl is one of the most famous Norwegians. He became notable for his Kon-Tiki expedition in 1947, when he sailed 8,000 km across the Pacific Ocean in a hand-built raft from South America to the Tuamotu Islands. Heyerdahl subsequently made other voyages designed to demonstrate the possibility of contact between widely separated ancient people, notably the Ra II expedition of 1970, when he sailed from the west coast of Africa to Barbados in a papyrus reed boat. Shortly before his death, he visited Russia and Azerbaijan during his last project, Search for Odin.

    READ MORE: Viking Booty: Norwegians Want to Wrest Royal Horn Back From Danes

    Related:

    'World Sensation': Viking Ship Discovered Near Busy Freeway in Norway (PHOTO)
    'No Such Thing as an Ethnic Swede' as Half of Viking Capital Were Immigrants
    Tags:
    Beyond Politics, Rapa Nui, archaeology, Thor Heyerdahl, Easter Island, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Karate Training Exercises in Iraq
    Female Self-Defence Iraqi Style: Karate Training Exercises in the Mountains
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse