EU Stresses Importance of Promoting Peace Process on Korean Peninsula

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The European Union believes it is important to continue to encourage the diplomatic process on the Korean Peninsula, as results of such complex issues cannot be achieved quickly, a representative of the European Union told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on outcomes of the second Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi.

"We remain firmly convinced that, despite all the challenges, diplomatic process on the Korean Peninsula must be encouraged and developed as the only way to build confidence and establish peace and security on the Korean Peninsula free of nuclear weapon", the representative said, adding that it was impossible to reach tangible progress on such complex issues in an instant.

According to the representative, the European Union remains committed to achieving the goal of full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and is ready to support efforts in that direction.

Earlier on Thursday, the second high-level summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un finished in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi with no agreement reached.

However, the two leaders considered their second summit as an important chance to increase their trust and bring their relations to a new level, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing a message carried by North Korea’s official KCNA news outlet. Notably, KCNA had not mentioned the fact that the summit had abruptly come to its end and no agreement or declaration had been adopted on its results, Yonhap said.

The White House also said after the talks that the Trump administration would continue the conversations with Kim.

At their first summit in Singapore last June, Trump and Kim expressed their commitment for denuclearization. The agreements that were achieved during the US-North Korean summit in Singapore last June were in line with the Russian-Chinese "double freeze" plan, since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to work on the complete denuclearization of peninsula in exchange for security guarantees from US President Donald Trump.

In 2017, China and Russia put forward the so-called double freeze plan, under which North Korea would be obliged to cease its nuclear activities in exchange for the suspension of US-South Korean joint military exercises near the peninsula. Moscow also suggested that the parties concerned should develop a roadmap for the restoration of trust and the resumption of six-party talks on North Korea, involving Beijing, Moscow, Pyongyang, Seoul, Tokyo and Washington.