Register
21:14 GMT +328 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Drug addiction

    Addict Couple 'Killed Drug Dealer to Give Their Children a Good Christmas'

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    At the end of August 2018 police found the decomposing body of 17-year-old Abdi Ali, wrapped in duvet covers and bin bags, in the loft of an apartment in north London.

    A couple allegedly robbed and killed a teenage drug dealer and then hid his body in the attic of their home for eight months.

    Gary Hopkins, 37, and his partner Stacey Docherty, 28, deny murdering Ali, who they knew by his street name "Skeng" on 21 December 2017.

    Prosecutor Gareth Patterson, QC, told a jury at the Old Bailey in London Hopkins confessed to a friend of Docherty's on 27 August 2018 and said he wanted to rob another drug dealer, Sean, because he was angry he would not give him any heroin or crack cocaine.

    Defendant's Friend Went to the Police

    The friend, Stacie Collard, told her boyfriend and they reported it to the police two days later.

    The police visited the couple's apartment in Enfield, north London, found the body and arrested Hopkins and Docherty.

    ​The prosecution claim Docherty had also made "significant admissions" to Ms Collard's sister, Liana Keenan, on 27 August.

    "She revealed that the motive had been financial, stating that she had wanted to give her children a good Christmas," Mr Patterson told the jury.

    Mr Patterson said Hopkins tried to pin the blame on a drug dealer called Gaille Bola, who he knew had already been charged with murdering another man, Meshack dos Santos, who was known as Shak.

    But Mr Patterson said there was no evidence Bola was involved in Ali's murder and he was simply a "likely candidate" who Hopkins falsely blamed.

    Opening the case for the prosecution on Thursday, 28 February, Mr Patterson said Abdi Ali had been hit three times with a claw hammer and stabbed 11 times. Both the knife and the hammer were found hidden in the loft, along with the body.

    He said the couple had three young children but were heavy users of both heroin and crack.

    'Couple Got Free Drugs If They Let Dealers Deal From Their Flat'

    He said they had allowed various drug dealers to deal from their home, with the children present, on the agreement the couple would be given free drugs.

    ​Abdi Ali was last seen by his family on 11 December 2017, when he attended a family wedding. He was reported missing on 31 December, the eve of his 18th birthday.

    The prosecution claim he was murdered on 21 December and they say the couple immediately left the capital with their children and travelled by train to the small town of Leominster, near the Welsh border.

    They turned up unannounced at the home of Hopkins' aunt, Marlene, and asked to stay for Christmas.

    They eventually booked into a pub hotel run by his cousin and stayed there before returning to London after Christmas.

    Mr Patterson said they paid for both the train and the hotel in cash.

    When he was interviewed by police Hopkins denied killing Skeng (Ali).

    "He said that around November or December 2017 Skeng was brought to his flat by others who he named as 'Ghost' and 'Shak' in order to sell drugs from his flat. Hopkins said he eventually permitted this on the basis that Skeng would give Hopkins and Docherty heroin and crack cocaine. He confirmed that both heroin and crack cocaine on a daily basis. He said Skeng stayed on the sofa in his flat and gave them drugs every day for about a week," Mr Patterson told the jury.

    Hopkins Pointed Finger at Dealer

    He said Bola and another man had been to his flat looking for another couple — Keith and Denise — and threatening to kill them.

    "They had also been looking for Skeng in order to rob him because he was 'treading on their toes'," Mr Patterson said, quoting from Hopkins' version of events.

    Mr Patterson said Hopkins appeared to be blaming Bola and the other man for killing Skeng.

    He said Hopkins said when they returned to the apartment after Christmas they found it empty — Abdi had gone — and there was no sign of any commotion.

    Docherty Initially Denied Knowing About Body in the Loft

    But Mr Patterson said Docherty gave three different accounts during her interviews. He said she initially denied even knowing there was a body in the loft but said she believed Skeng had been killed by Bola.

    ​In her second interview she said she had known about the body but only found out about it in June when she went up into the loft to investigate after clouds of flies appeared in the flat.

    She said when she asked Hopkins about it he said: "If I tell you, you will be in trouble."

    "Eventually she abandoned her account and the suggestion that Gaille had been responsible. She now stated Hopkins had said that he was going to do it. She said that she told him not to do it, but that he did not want to listen….She said Hopkins came into the bedroom holding a blood-stained knife and said he had killed him," Mr Patterson said.

    Docherty denies murder, attempting to pervert the course of justice and preventing a lawful and decent burial, while Hopkins denies murder but has pleaded guilty to the other two charges.

    Abdi Ali's mother, accompanied by her daughters, listened to the prosecutor's statement and wept at the back of the courtroom.

    The trial is due to last several weeks.    

    Related:

    Sicilian Mobsters Dropped Weights on Drug-Addicts for Insurance Payouts – Police
    UK Hospital Medical Director Says Drug Availability Recruits More Addicts
    Belfast Collusion: Supreme Court Rules Finucane Murder Inquiry Failed Miserably
    'It Wasn't Me': Teenager Accused of Scottish Holiday Island Murder Blames Woman
    Tags:
    body, crack cocaine, heroin, trial, murder, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Karate Training Exercises in Iraq
    Female Self-Defence Iraqi Style: Karate Training Exercises in the Mountains
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse