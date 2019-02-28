Norway Scapegoats Russia While Ignoring Problems in Other States - Russian Envoy

Ramishvili said that Russian-Norwegian relations were currently marked by strong mistrust, stressing that Russia disapproved of Norway's efforts to deter Moscow while at the same time trying to develop relations with it.

"It's up to Norway to choose its position. This continues since 2014, and we've already got used to it. They have even shifted their tone to a somewhat milder one, as they have already gotten tired of accusing Russia of all the sins in the world," Ramishvili said.

He added that "blear-eyed" Norway was, meanwhile, standing up for other countries, including Latvia and Estonia, where scores of non-citizens — people predominantly from former Soviet Union states who have no citizenship at all — were living. They have limited rights to vote and be elected to public office.

"Don't they see that 300,000 people in Latvia have no citizenship for 25 years already, since the Soviet Union's collapse? Do they consider this a normal situation for Europe? Over 100,000 people [have no citizenship] in Estonia. Don't they known that there are fascists in Ukraine, not just two or not even 100 people? Political practicability and support for the regime are being prioritized… Norway does not want to see this, and neither do other states," Ramishvili added.

Earlier in February, the Norwegian Intelligence Service said that Russia, along with China, was stepping up its reconnaissance activities against Norway. The authority accused Russia of exerting pressure on Oslo via fake news. This came just months after the Norwegian Defense Ministry issued a statement blaming Moscow for the disruption of GPS navigation signals during NATO military exercises near Russia's western border. Moscow has denied all allegations.