Second Spy Suspect Detained in Stockholm – Reports

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) - A second person was detained in the Swedish capital this week on suspicion of spying, according to a court filing seen by the Dagens Nyheter newspaper.

The arrest took place on Wednesday, the Dagens Nyheter newspaper said. It cited public prosecutor Hans-Jorgen Hanstrom who said the suspect was active between April 10 and September 30, 2018.

READ MORE: 'Go Ask Snowden': Huawei Chief Slams US Spying Habits in Ongoing Feud

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov Russia Spotted 19 Foreign Spy Jets Near Border Over Past Week

Sweden's Security Police spokesman Karl Melin confirmed the detention to the daily but did not comment on whether the suspect was linked to the person arrested Tuesday on suspicion of spying for Russia.

Earlier, Swedish police detained a man suspected of spying for Russia.

According to the Swedish Security Police (SAPO), the suspect was allegedly recruited by a Russian intelligence officer working under diplomatic cover.

The suspect, who was working in Sweden in the hi-tech sector, was arrested late on Tuesday in central Stockholm, according to police.