EU Lawmaker Suggests Macron Trying to Play 'Hard Man' With UK's Stalling Brexit

"My response to the fact that Macron has decided to try and veto is because he knows that Britain is currently being laughed at by the European Union – they're all solidifying themselves to try and force more pressure on Theresa May", the lawmaker said adding the UK prime minister is "beleaguered".
According to Woolfe, Macron is trying to pose himself as a "hard man" of the European Union on the Brexit issue.
"I'm not surprised that Macron is trying to play the hard man of the EU in saying that nothing can ever be renegotiated. This is a man that criticised the Venezuelan President [Nicolas Maduro] over the weekend in attacking those who opposed his government whilst his own police were firing rubber bullets and flash bombs into the eyes of the leaders of his own opposition," the lawmaker stressed, referring to French security forces' crackdown on "yellow vest" protesters.
On Tuesday, May said that the UK parliament would vote on a no-deal Brexit in March if the government's plan on the issue was rejected, and if a no-deal option was voted down as well, the vote on Brexit extension would be held.
The German chancellor has said that the European Union "would not say no" to an extension demand.
