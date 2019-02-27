Running Down the Clock: What Are the Five Commons Amendments on Brexit?

The prime minister has proposed a second "meaningful vote" by 12 March on whether the UK should leave the EU with or without a deal, as well as asking to extend Article 50.

UK prime minister Theresa May is attempting to placate concerns over a no-deal Brexit by allowing MPs to vote on several aspects of her EU withdrawal agreement plan.

Commons is set to vote on the amendments on Wednesday evening, following a motion from the UK government and tabling of amendments on what should happen afterwards. 12 amendments were tabled, but five were approved by UK Commons speaker the Rt. Hon. John Bercow.

— UK House of Commons (@HouseofCommons) February 27, 2019

Corbyn Amendment

UK Labour and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has advocated five amendments on Brexit to PM May's deal, including a 'permanent' customs union with the European Union and strong relationship with the EU single market.

— Hugh Bennett (@HughRBennett) February 27, 2019

But Labour has also tabled an amendment pushing for a 'Final Say' vote aimed at preventing a 'damaging Tory Brexit' in a no-deal scenario, which he described as "shambolic" during PMQs, in addition to a future referendum to choose between the Prime Minister's deal and remaining in the EU.

SNP, Plaid Cymru Joint Amendment

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has been collaborating with Plaid Cymru in a joint amendment condemning a no-deal Brexit "regardless of any exit date", adding that even if Parliament delays Article 50, the country could still leave the EU without a deal and put "100,000 Scottish jobs at risk", the SNP tweeted on Wednesday.

— The SNP (@theSNP) February 27, 2019

The amendment is backed by Mr. Blackford, in addition to MPs Caroline Lucas, Patrick Grady, Stephen Gethins, Liz Saville Roberts, and Tom Brake.

Dromley-Spelman Amendment

Birmingham duo Conservative MP Caroline Spelman and Labour MP Jack Dromley forged an alliance after tabling two amendments on the Brexit process last month, with only one was chosen by Speaker Bercow on Wednesday. The amendment urges MPs to back a legislative procedure to hold the prime minister accountable for giving parliamentarians the option to vote on delaying Brexit.

— Oliver Letwin (@oletwinofficial) February 26, 2019

But the non-binding amendment will not become law, and in a joint statement MPs have backed efforts to "seek assurances from ministers" on Wednesday to "secure confirmation of the prime minister's commitments", adding that they would not vote on the amendment if the Mrs. May reassures MPs the chance to extend Article 50.

Costa Amendment

Tory MP Alberto Costa tabled an amendment which has gained support from roughly 141 MPs from Labour, Liberal Democrat and the SNP.

— George Freeman MP (@GeorgeFreemanMP) February 27, 2019

The amendment aims to protect UK citizen's rights in the EU and Europeans in the UK, in addition to calling on the government to utilise parts of the EU withdrawal agreement protecting citizens' rights "at the earliest opportunity".

Cooper Amendment

UK Labour MP Yvette Cooper tabled an amendment urging the government to extend Article 50 and produce legislation that will change the UK's withdrawal date, should MPs vote to postpone Brexit. The amendment has been supported by Tory MP Sir Oliver Letwin and whilst it is also non-binding, would express the will of Commons to the Prime Minister.