Register
19:17 GMT +327 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Labour MP Chuka Umunna, center, speaks to the media during a press conference with a group of six other Labour MPs, in London, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

    Chris Williamson Accused of Anti-Semitism After Calling Labour 'Too Apologetic'

    © AP Photo / Stefan Rousseau
    Europe
    Get short URL
    105

    Mr. Williamson made the comments at a Momentum event in Sheffield last week, stating that his party had "done more to stand up to racism" and was "being demonised as a racist, bigoted party", in footage posted on the Yorkshire Post.

    Labour MP Chris Williamson has come under fire after stating that his party has become "too apologetic" on antisemitism, with Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson stating that the close Corbyn ally had been "deliberately inflammatory". 

    Luciana Berger, founding member of the Independent Group, slammed Mr. Williamson in a tweet, stating: "This is what I have left behind. It's toxic. Our country deserves so much better."

    Jeremy Corbyn fronts a London protest calling for Israel to stop its assault on Gaza in July 2014.
    © Flickr / The Weekly Bull
    'Champion of Peace': Israel’s Arab MPs Back Jeremy Corbyn in Antisemitism Debate

    The seven Labour MPs who formed the Independent Group raised the issue of antisemitism in the Labour party and criticised Mr. Corbyn's handling of the crisis during their resignation speeches. 

    "I have got to say I think our party's response has been partly responsible for that because in my opinion… we have backed off far too much, we have given too much ground, we have been too apologetic," he said. "We've done more to address the scourge of anti-Semitism than any political party." 

    Williamson issued a public apology following the condemnation and offered to clarify his statements. "I deeply regret and apologise for my recent choice of words," Mr. Williamson wrote. "I was trying to suggest how much the party has done to tackle anti-Semitism." 

    It pained him greatly that it was his intention to minimise the "pernicious and cancerous nature of anti-semitism", Mr. Williamson tweeted, adding that Labour could "never be too apologetic about racism" in its party ranks. 

    — Chris Williamson MP #GTTO (@DerbyChrisW) February 27, 2019

    "While it is true there have been very few cases of anti-Semitism in Labour, something I believe is often forgotten when discussing this issue, it is also true that those few are too many." 

    He also said he would be more "considered" in his language the future, adding that he wanted to become "an ally" in the battle against anti-Semitism. 

    But Labour frontbencher Mr. Watson slammed Mr. Williamson's apology, calling it "long-winded" and "heavily caveated" apology. "It is not good enough. If it was in my gift I would have removed the whip from him already," Mr. Watson said. 

    READ MORE: Opposing Israeli Brutality Against Palestinians Makes You Human Not Anti-Semitic

    Mr. Williamson has long been outspoken against the United Kingdom's foreign policy, most recently by tweeting his condemnation of Britain's ‘aid' to Venezuela, which he slammed as a ‘coup' and ‘economic warfare'. 

    The news on Williamson comes amid an ongoing scandal of antisemitism in the party, with Labour MPs being criticised for stating opinions on Israel. Former Liverpool City councillor Derek Hatton was readmitted to Labour on 19 Febrary, 30 years after being expelled for his affiliation with the Militant tendency.

    Labour later expelled Mr. Hatton just two days after a 2012 tweet resurfaced where he criticised Jews for not speaking out against the state of Israel. "Jewish people with any sense of humanity need to start speaking out publicly against the ruthless murdering being carried out by Israel!"

    Related:

    To Save Labour From the Wreckers, Corbyn Needs Big Balls (and a Willie)
    Labour Declares Support for New Referendum as UK Faces "No Deal" Brexit
    Support for New Brexit Vote 'a Major Shift' in Labour's Policy - Commentator
    Farage Threatens to Boycott Brexit 'Final Say' After Labour Backs Fresh Poll
    Tags:
    antisemitism row, antisemitism, accusations, anti-Semitism, Twitter, Labour Anti-Semitism Crisis, UK Labour Party, Chris Williamson, Luciana Berger, Tom Watson, Jeremy Corbyn, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse