Register
16:08 GMT +327 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) is greeted by European Union Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker of Luxembourg prior to their meeting at the European Union Commission headquarter in Brussels on September 3, 2015

    Hungary PM May Face More Calls for Expulsion From EPP Amid His Row With Juncker

    © AFP 2018 / THIERRY CHARLIER
    Europe
    Get short URL
    102

    Last week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced “full solidarity” with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who earlier suggested that Hungary’s ruling Fidesz Party should be expelled from the European People’s Party (EPP) group.

    During the 20 March gathering of the European People’s Party (EPP), Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his ruling Fidesz Party could face “renewed calls” for their expulsion from the EPP, The Guardian reports.

    The newspaper cited several unnamed sources as saying that no official disciplinary procedure against Fidesz has been launched by the EPP although the expulsion of the party will be high on the centre-right bloc’s agenda during the gathering.

    READ MORE: PM Orban on Migration as Way to Tackle Low Fertility: 'We Want Hungarian Babies'

    Additionally, a source close to EPP parliamentary leader Manfred Weber was quoted by The Guardian as saying that it was too early to say whether he would support calls for Fidesz to be expelled.

    “There is growing anger in the EPP family. As in the past, [Weber] is very much worried about a split, a further division of Europe between east and west," the source said.

    Weber, for his part, lashed out at Orban over his poster campaign against Jean-Claude Juncker, warning that “one cannot belong to the EPP and campaign against the current EPP commission president”.

    READ MORE: Soros-Founded University Claims Orban's Gov't Has Forced It Out of Hungary

    Weber was echoed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel who expressed “full solidarity” with Juncker amid the escalating tensions between Orban and Juncker.

    The European Commission president earlier suggested that Hungary’s ruling party should be expelled from the EPP, comparing Orban to Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French right-wing National Rally party.

    “They didn’t vote for me in the European Parliament. […] I remember Ms Le Pen, she said ‘I’m not voting for you’. I said: ‘I don’t want your vote’. There are certain votes you just don’t want," Juncker stressed.

    READ MORE: 'You Are Not a Christian Democrat': EU Commission Chief Hammers Hungary's Orban

    Soros Fund Management Chairman George Soros testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington (File)
    © AP Photo / Kevin Wolf
    Viktor's Victory: How Hungarian PM Orban Sent Soros' Foundation Packing
    Juncker’s remarks were triggered by Fidesz’s new campaign accusing the European Commission president of collaborating with Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros in order to facilitate immigration, impose mandatory refugee resettlement quotas, and undermine EU member-states’ right to border security.

    Hungarian Prime Minister Orban has repeatedly accused Soros of endorsing mass immigration in order to weaken European nations, while the country’s parliament passed the so-called “Stop Soros” bill, criminalising aid to illegal migrants and making it harder for refugees to seek asylum in Hungary.

    The Hungarian government’s chief spokesman, Zoltan Kovacs, in turn, rejected suggestions that Fidesz would be forced to leave the EPP, a procedure that can only be launched by the EPP’s most senior leaders or a joint letter from at least seven parties in five countries.

     “We belong there, we are members and our election campaign is going to be in line with the European People’s party," Kovacs underscored.

    Related:

    Poland Hails Orban's Victory as Sign of Central Europe's 'Emancipation'
    Thousands Protest Against Hungarian PM Orban's Landslide Victory (VIDEO)
    Orban-led Hungary’s Ruling Coalition Wins Election, Gets Parliamentary Majority
    Hungarians Rally Against Orban's Media Policy (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Orban Voices Determination to Build 'Christian Democracy' in Hungary
    Tags:
    expulsion, division, gathering, campaign, European Commission, European People's Party, Viktor Orban, Jean-Claude Juncker, Hungary
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse