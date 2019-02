German Chancellor Angela Merkel is holding a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on 27 February. The topics the heads of state are reportedly going to discuss include Brexit and relations with the United States.

In January, Merkel and Macron signed the Treaty of Aachen, which strengthens the Elysée Treaty signed in 1963 by Charles de Gaulle and Konrad Adenauer.

Despite the signed agreement, both sides have some differences regarding some issues; such as, for example, the Nord Stream 2 project and taxation.

