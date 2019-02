Amid reports that a group of British lawmakers secretly met to discuss how to prevent the UK from crashing out of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May pledged parliament will hold two votes – one on a no-deal Brexit and another regarding delaying Britain’s departure from the bloc.

Theresa May is answering MPs’ questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday after putting off the date for the meaningful vote on her Brexit deal to 12 March.

The UK is expected to withdraw from the European Union on 29 March. However, the deal that Britain has reached with the EU drew a wave of criticism in the country's Parliament, prompting new calls for a second referendum.

