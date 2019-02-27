Register
12:27 GMT +327 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sporting goods chain Decathlon has canceled plans to sell a sports version of the hijab Muslim headscarf in France after a public outcry

    Public Outcry Forces French Retailer to Scrap Sales of Sports Hijab

    © Photo: EUwatch/twitter
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Enthusiasm for the veil among consumers in Morocco prompted the company to try and market it in France, but politicians have publicly condemned the garment for its perceived incompatibility with more secular national values.

    French sportswear retailer Decathlon has suspended the launch of its hijab for female runners after a public controversy, the company announced on Tuesday.

    The head covering, which had initially been developed and marketed in Morocco, was scheduled to hit the shelves in March, but "violent controversy" and "threats" went "far beyond our desire to meet the needs of our users," Decathlon said in a statement.

    In Morocco, the running hijab is sold for 79 dirhams (nearly 7.5 euros). It was designed at the request of local female runners, Decathlon's head of communications Xavier Rivoire told AFP.

    READ MORE: Normal Human Interaction With Burqa Wearers Impossible — Farage’s Pal Blaiklock

    However, the veil did not go over well with French politicians across the spectrum.

    Aurora Berge, spokesperson for the ruling party La Republique en Marche, tweeted: "My choice as a woman and as a citizen will be to no longer trust a brand that breaks away from our values."

    Health Minister Agnes Buzyn conceded that the sports veil was not against the law, but said it contrasted with the "vision of the woman" that she shared. "I don't think it corresponds well to our country's values," she said.

    Spokeswoman for the conservative Les Republicains party, Lydia Guirous, accused Decathlon of "submitting to Islamism" and "renouncing the values of our civilisation on the altar of the market and community marketing".

    The suggestion to tackle migrant influx to the European Union by keeping migrants on islands, based on the Australian model, is currently under discussion in Austria, the country's interior ministry's spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday
    © AFP 2018 / SAKIS MITROLIDIS
    Hijab in Austria: ‘Migrants Have to Accept Rule of Law in Host Countries’ – Prof

    Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, the leader of the Gaullist party Debout la France (France Arise), called for a "boycott of the Decathlon brand".

    This comes just days after a hijab controversy in Sweden, another European country with growing Muslim population, where politicians and citizens alike criticised a welcome sign in the town of Gavle, which features a veiled Muslim woman.

    Europeans remain divided on what Muslim women should and should not wear in public. Several EU member states have enacted legislation which generally prohibits wearing clothes that cover the face and particularly target such traditional Islam garments as the niqab, the headdress that leaves open only the eyes, and burqa, the cloak that covers the full face and body.

    Countries like Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, and Switzerland have enacted bans on full-face veils. Norway has banned the burqa in schools and universities, while Germany has introduced a partial burka ban for judges, civil servants and soldiers.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson Cleared of Misconduct Over 'Letter Box' Burqa Comments
    From Gigi Hadid to Hillary Clinton: World Famous Women Who Wore Hijab
    First Woman to Wear Hijab in Congress in Hot Water Over Attacking 'MAGA' Teens
    First US Congresswoman Wearing Hijab Vows to Fight Trump's 'Destructive' Policy
    UK Students Attack Sister of 'Waterboarded' Refugee Schoolboy, Rip Off Her Hijab
    Tags:
    niqab, burqa, outcry, hijab, Decathlon, Europe, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse