One in Five Migrants in Denmark Say Rape Is Woman's Fault

At the same time, almost half of Denmark's rapists are non-Western immigrants, an over-representation researchers attribute to cultural differences as well as deep-rooted contempt for women.

17 percent of ethnic minority men said that Danish women who dress themselves in a challenging way have themselves to blame in case of rape, a survey conducted by Als Research for the Gender Equality Department of the Foreign Ministry has found. The same attitude is shared by 14 percent of immigrant women.

By contrast, only 5 percent of ethnic Danes believe that the guilt rests with the rape victims themselves.

Equality Minister Eva Kjer Hansen of the ruling liberal-conservative Venstre Party was astonished that the number is so high.

"I get really angry about that. Of course, such attitudes are not acceptable, and it emphasises the need for a debate in society about the values that need to prevail", Eva Kjer Hansen told Danish Radio.

Hansen stressed that parts of the immigrant minority still doesn't treat men and women as equals.

"They still have the attitude that the woman is responsible for child-rearing and the man should always have the last word. There, it is not allowed to have friends of opposite sex and it is okay for a man to defend his honour with violence", Hansen stressed, citing the results of the poll.

Last year, a survey by the newspaper BT discovered that half of those found guilty of rape and attempted rape between January 2016 and May 2017 were immigrants, predominantly from Syria, Somalia, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Iraq and Cameroon. By contrast, immigrants and their descendants make up only 12.9 percent of Denmark's total population.

Experts ascribed this over-representation to poor integration and cultural differences.

"These perpetrators, not least group rapists, often exhibit contempt of women, whom they accuse of being whores, which can only be exploited. They must not protest, because they go out and offer themselves", Christian Diesen, a professor emeritus at Stockholm University, explained the rapists' train of thought. "Often, this attitude also reflects in the police questioning, where they behave arrogantly and besmirch the women as much as possible. They feel no remorse and cannot see that they have done anything wrong because it is seen as the women's own fault", Diesen explained.

Another point of divergence was the issue of homosexuality. One in five migrants (or 22 percent) argued that homosexuality shouldn't be accepted in society, which clearly contradicts Danish values. Christian Albrekt Larsen, a professor at the Department of Political Science at Aalborg University, argued that this is little surprising, given Danes' liberal attitudes and the existing cultural differences.

"Over the past 20-30 years we have had a minor revolution among Danes. <…> The Danes are quite extreme when it comes to [the acceptance of homosexuality], whereas non-Western immigrants actually share much of the world's view", Larsen said.