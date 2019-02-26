Nearly 90% of Britons Believe Political Leaders Indifferent Toward Public - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 87 percent of the United Kingdom citizens believe that the country's leadership does not care about the public, a fresh poll revealed on Tuesday.

According to a wide-ranging Sky Data Poll that sheds light on the mood of the nation as the country prepares to leave the European Union, the majority of UK citizens say they feel happy and have more positive expectations about their personal future rather than that of their country.

Younger generations are the most dissatisfied with politicians, although a third of all respondents admitted they had little understanding of what was going on in UK politics, the poll said.

At the same time, over 50 percent of respondents considered the UK public to be racist and 62 percent said it was Islamophobic. Three-quarters of Britons believed the nation was divided. Attitudes toward Brexit and immigration were listed by respondents among the main factors causing the split in society.

According to the poll, Scotland had the highest number of people, who considered the UK public to be racist — 60 percent — compared to 40 percent in Wales.

The United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union on 29 March. While London has managed to negotiate a withdrawal deal with Brussels after months of intense talks, the agreement has faced a wave of criticism in the United Kingdom and mounting calls for a second Brexit referendum, with the parliament so far refusing to endorse the deal due to the controversial provision on the Irish border backstop.