Theresa May Offers UK MPs Chance to Vote On Whether to Delay Brexit

Britain is due to crash out of the European Union on 29 March and despite two years of negotiations the UK government have yet to reach a deal which satisfies Parliament.

On Tuesday, 26 February, the British Prime Minister Theresa May announced she would offer MPs the chance to vote for either a no-deal Brexit or a delay to the UK departing the EU.

Her statement came as three Remainer ministers in her Cabinet, including former Home Secretary Amber Rudd, threatened to revolt.

She has said there will be a meaningful vote on her Brexit deal by 12 March.

Mrs May has committed that if her deal fails then there would be a vote on 13 March on whether to leave without a deal and if that is rejected then there would be a vote on extending Article 50.

It comes after the opposition Labour Party shifted their position on Monday and pledged to hold a second referendum rather than approve a no-deal Brexit.

"We will only leave without a deal on 29 March if there is explicit consent in the House for that outcome", Mrs. May told MPs.

She said she did not want to see Article 50 extended, because she believed "it would not make getting a deal any easier."

