WATCH Theresa May Address Parliament After Delaying Vote on Her Brexit Deal

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is addressing the House of Commons in London on Tuesday, 26 February, after delaying a parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal to get more time to revise its terms with Brussels.

The UK prime minister recently held talks with European Council President Donald Tusk on the sidelines of the EU-Arab League summit. The latter expressed uncertainty over the UK's ability to approve a Brexit deal by the March deadline.

Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union on 29 March. However, the Brexit deal that London has worked to negotiate with the EU drew a wave of criticism in the country's Parliament, prompting mounting calls for a second Brexit referendum.

