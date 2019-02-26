UK to Extradite Businessman for Transferring Gaddafi Funds to Sarkozy - Reports

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy denied the reports about the ties between his 2007 presidential campaign and late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

A judge in London has ordered the extradition of a French businessman suspected of channelling money from the then Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to finance Nicolas Sarkozy’s 2007 presidential campaign.

Alexandre Djouhri is wanted by French investigators probing the alleged corruption of a foreign public official, conspiracy to misappropriate public funds and money laundering.

Former President Sarkozy has always denied he received money from Gaddafi to fund his successful election bid in 2007.

"I am satisfied that there is no or insufficient evidence that the French authorities have manipulated or used procedures to oppress or unfairly prejudice Mr Djouhri," district judge Vanessa Baraitser wrote in her judgement at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court.

"I therefore order the extradition to France of Alexandre Djouhri," she added.