Austrian Refugee Reception Centres to Be Used for Departure Starting 1 March

"I can inform you that starting on March 1 of this year there will no longer be initial reception centres in Austria, but there will be centres of departure [from Austria],” Kickl said at a press conference.
According to the minister, the centres will be carefully checking the identities of people applying for asylum.
"We will study the trip routes of the newcomers and, of course, predict the potential threat from them, cooperating with the police and, when necessary, with experts from the regional and federal agencies for the protection of the constitution and the fight against terrorism [counterintelligence]," he said.
READ MORE: Austrian Girls Forced to Wear Hijabs to Avoid Harassment, Ex-MP Claims
The minister also noted that migrants would be offered to sign a voluntary agreement for mandatory presence at the centres from 10:00 p.m. (21:00 GMT) to 6:00 a.m. (5:00 GMT).
European countries have been experiencing a severe migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees, fleeing crises and poverty in the Middle East and North Africa.
READ MORE: Syrian Man Admits Strangling 16yo Austrian Girl He Had Allegedly Been Harassing
All comments
Show new comments (0)