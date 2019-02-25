Register
22:21 GMT +325 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Refugee camp in Austria (File)

    Austrian Refugee Reception Centres to Be Used for Departure Starting 1 March

    © AFP 2018 / GUENTER SCHIFFMANN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    VIENNA (Sputnik) - The centres of initial reception of refugees in Austria will become the centres of departure starting on March 1, with thorough checks of asylum applicants' identities being introduced there, Austrian Interior Minister Herbert Kickl said on Monday.

    "I can inform you that starting on March 1 of this year there will no longer be initial reception centres in Austria, but there will be centres of departure [from Austria],” Kickl said at a press conference.

    According to the minister, the centres will be carefully checking the identities of people applying for asylum.

    "We will study the trip routes of the newcomers and, of course, predict the potential threat from them, cooperating with the police and, when necessary, with experts from the regional and federal agencies for the protection of the constitution and the fight against terrorism [counterintelligence]," he said.

    Migrants make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015.
    © REUTERS / Laszlo Balogh
    Hungarian PM Vows to Fight 'Leader of Pro-Immigrant Forces in EU' Macron
    In addition to travel routes, the centres will also quickly find out the reasons for seeking asylum, and in the absence of the grounds to stay in Austria, migrants will be given advice on how to return to the country from which they came.

    READ MORE: Austrian Girls Forced to Wear Hijabs to Avoid Harassment, Ex-MP Claims

    The minister also noted that migrants would be offered to sign a voluntary agreement for mandatory presence at the centres from 10:00 p.m. (21:00 GMT) to 6:00 a.m. (5:00 GMT).

    European countries have been experiencing a severe migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees, fleeing crises and poverty in the Middle East and North Africa.

    READ MORE: Syrian Man Admits Strangling 16yo Austrian Girl He Had Allegedly Been Harassing

    Tags:
    asylum processing centers, asylum, refugees, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Missile warhead in silo
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse