19:56 GMT +325 February 2019
    A member of the Iraqi forces walks past a mural bearing the logo of the Islamic State (IS) group in a tunnel that was reportedly used as a training centre by the jihadists, on March 1, 2017, in the village of Albu Sayf, on the southern outskirts of Mosul

    EU Working on Common Position on Trials for Returning Jihadists – Belgian Gov’t

    Europe
    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The Belgian prime minister's office and diplomats are currently working with French, German, UK and Dutch officials to develop a common position on the fate of their nationals who went to fight on behalf of terrorist organizations in Syria and Iraq, Belgian government spokesman Frederic Cauderlier told Sputnik on Monday.

    Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said earlier in the day that people who left their home states to fight for jihadist groups in Syria or Iraq should be trialled mostly in the countries where the crimes were committed, adding that an international legal procedure could be instituted to deal with foreign terrorist fighters.

    "The Belgian PM’s services and our diplomatic services are of course talking now to the French, German, British and Dutch authorities, to try to define a common position on the trial and return of jihadists, but we have not come to an agreement yet on the trials that will have to take place, or the location where they could take place," Cauderlier said.

    Speaking about the repatriation of jihadists' children, the spokesman said those aged under 10, who have family links in Belgium, would be able to benefit from the Belgian diplomatic and consular services, while in case of those aged 10 and above, it will be "a case by case operation for spouses and children."

    Djihadists Transferred by SDF to Iraq to Be Tried Under Iraqi Law

    Meanwhile, Iraqi President Barham Salih announced that the captured jihadists transferred by the SDF to Iraq will be tried under Iraqi laws.

    "Thirteen Daesh elements… have been put into the custody of the Iraqi authorities. They are accused of having committed crimes against the Iraqis, the Iraqi facilities, in Iraq. They will be judged according to the Iraqi law, this is recognized by the international law," Salih said at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

    Palestinian members of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad group
    Islamic Jihad Claims to Have Missiles That Can Reach Tel Aviv, Jerusalem & Netanya, 'Destroy Zionist Regime'
    Earlier in the day, media reported that several French members of the Daesh* had been sent to Iraq from Syria. The French president declined to confirm whether any of the jihadists transferred to Iraq were French.

    The debate over the potential return of foreign terrorist fighters has recently intensified in Europe, as the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are advancing upon the last patch of land held by Daesh in the Syrian village of Baghouz near the Iraqi border.

    Earlier in February, US President Donald Trump called on European countries to take back more than 800 Daesh fighters, captured by the United States in Syria, and put them on trial.

    *Daesh (also known as Islamic State, IS, ISIS, ISIL) — a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Votre message a été envoyé!
