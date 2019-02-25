Council of EU Prolongs Arms Embargo on Belarus Until End of February 2020

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The Council of the European Union has decided to prolong arms embargo on Belarus, as well as sanctions introduced against four Belarusian nationals, until the end of next February, the council said in a statement.

"Today the Council decided to prolong the restrictive measures against Belarus for one year, until 28 February 2020. These measures include an embargo on arms and on equipment that could be used for internal repression as well as an asset freeze and travel ban against four people designated in connection with the unresolved disappearances of two opposition politicians, one businessman and one journalist in 1999 and in 2000", the statement read.

Meanwhile, the council has prolonged the derogation of the restrictive measures in order to allow the export of certain sporting equipment from Belarus, stressing that it would remain "subject to prior authorisation by national competent authorities on a case by case basis".

The European Union initially introduced Belarus sanctions in 2004 over the yet unresolved dissidents' disappearance.

The institution later adopted additional restrictions targeting Belarusian nationals engaged in human rights violations, crackdown on opposition and electoral standards violation. Sanctions against 170 individuals and four companies were lifted in 2016, while restrictions against four people remained in place, along with the arms embargo, introduced in 2011.