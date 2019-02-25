'The Usual Suspect': WATCH Juncker Answer a Call From Wife in Middle of Presser

The head of the European Commission has repeatedly found himself in hilarious and weird situations over his actions, but this time he took an opportunity to use humour to wave off the awkward situation.

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker has broken the monotony at an EU-Arab League press conference in Egypt by sending its attendees into peals of laughter with his comment regarding a sudden phone call that interrupted his speech.

"It was the usual suspect… my wife!" Juncker said after finishing the brief call and continuing his speech as if nothing happened.

WATCH: Jean-Claude Juncker answers a phone call during the EU-Arab League summit in Sharm El Sheikh.



'It was the usual suspect… my wife!', he says. pic.twitter.com/YDhpMFrNRW — Philip Sime (@PhilipSime) February 25, 2019

The two day EU-Arab League summit kicked off on 24 February. The representatives of the two blocs are discussing bilateral relations, the fight against terrorism, and security in the Middle East.