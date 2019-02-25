One Injured in Car Blast in DPR's Donetsk Region - Security Services

"One man was injured in the blast. He has been hospitalised", the representative said.
A Sputnik correspondent said earlier in the day that the blast happened outside a residential building.
Two weeks ago, the leadership of the Donetsk People's Militia urged the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine to push Kiev into contributing to the cessation of the "renewed aggression" by the Ukrainian security forces.
