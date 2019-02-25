One Injured in Car Blast in DPR's Donetsk Region - Security Services

DONETSK (Sputnik) - One person was injured in a car bomb blast that happened in the city of Makiivka in Donetsk region, a representative of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) law enforcement has stated.

"One man was injured in the blast. He has been hospitalised", the representative said.

A Sputnik correspondent said earlier in the day that the blast happened outside a residential building.

Earlier in February, three explosions rocked the central Donetsk, with two of them happening near the hotel where representatives of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe mission stayed, the authorities of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) reported.

Two weeks ago, the leadership of the Donetsk People's Militia urged the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine to push Kiev into contributing to the cessation of the "renewed aggression" by the Ukrainian security forces.