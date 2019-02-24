Moldovan Democratic Party Leading in Sunday Vote Via Party Lists With 32.4%

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Four political parties have managed to secure seats in the Moldovan parliament, while the ruling Democratic Party is leading with 32.4 percent of the vote via party lists, preliminary results of the Sunday parliamentary elections published by the Central Electoral Commission showed.

According to the preliminary data, the ruling Democratic Party is leading with 32.4 percent of the vote via party lists, while the Party of Socialists has gained 29.94 percent. The two leading parties are followed by the electoral bloc ACUM and the SOR Party with 19.6 percent and 10.6 percent respectively.

The country's Central Election Commission said on Sunday that the voter turnout for the Moldovan parliamentary election amounts to 49.09 percent.

As of 9:00 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT), some 1.44 million Moldovan citizens cast their ballots, including more than 72,000 people having done that abroad.

Moldova is holding parliamentary election on Sunday with 51 lawmakers being elected via single-mandate constituencies and 50 others via party lists.

READ MORE: Moldovan Court Suspends President Over Refusal to Endorse New Ministers

In the parliamentary election, a total of 14 parties and one bloc are competing for seats in the 101-member parliament. The main struggle is expected to unfold between the Party of Socialists, which is calling for closer cooperation with Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union, and the ruling Democratic Party and the opposition bloc ACUM, both supporting European integration.