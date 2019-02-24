Register
    A member of the Iraqi security forces removes a banner bearing the logo of the Islamic State (IS) group in eastern Mosul on January 19, 2017

    Austrian Minister Proposes to Create Tribunals for Daesh Fighters in Middle East

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Austrian Interior Minister Herbert Kickl has proposed to establish tribunals to conduct trials against mercenaries of Daesh* mercenaries in the Middle East.

    The issue of the potential return of foreign terrorist fighters to Europe and the challenges associated with the returnees has been a pressing issue for several years. The issue was brought up again by US President Donald Trump late last week. He urged European countries to take back more than 800 Daesh fighters, captured by the United States in Syria, and put them on trial.

    "European countries must now quickly agree that there must be tribunals against IS [Daesh] terrorists [mercenaries] with UN and EU involvement in the [Middle East] region", Kickl said in an interview with the newspaper Kronen Zeitung.

    Jack Letts dubbed 'Jihadi Jack'
    © Photo : Amaze with our planet / YouTube
    Daesh ‘Jihadi Jack’ Claims He Wants to Go Back to UK to See His Mum
    The minister noted that the establishment of the tribunals would allow witnesses to be interrogated on-the-spot and to receive all the information necessary for a criminal process.

    Kickl stressed that, according to experts, from 30 to 60 people might want to return from the war zone to Austria.

    "Protecting our own population is of paramount importance. Therefore, it is not acceptable to take these ticking time bombs [Daesh mercenaries] back to Austria", Kickl said, adding that "there are already quite a lot of cases with this kind of problem in Austria".

    READ MORE: Mass Grave of 3,500 People Found Outside Former Daesh Capital is Largest Yet

    The minister also noted that the trials of Daesh mercenaries' wives, who provided their husbands with reliable protection, should also be carried out in the Middle East.

    The terrorists wouldn't have been able to remain combat-ready, if someone had not prepared food for them, he explained.

    *Daesh, also known as the Islamic State (IS), ISIS or ISIL is a terror group, banned in Russia and many other countries.

