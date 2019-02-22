Register
18:56 GMT +322 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bible

    Church of England Amends 400-year-old Canon Law, Ends Mandatory Sunday Service

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The General Synod struck down the canon law requiring priest to hold a mandatory Sunday service for their churches, which dates back to 1603.

    The Church of England has voted for changes to a roughly 400-year-old law, ending the institution's mandate for Sunday services. The motion was passed due to plummeting church attendances in England forcing some priests to care for nearly 20 rural churches, a press statement said on Thursday.

    The law was considered "out of date", according to the Bishop of Willesden, with the General Synod introducing six "pastoral principles", including better treatment towards the LGBT community.

    The organisation's Simplification Task Force, which was formed in 2014, is chaired by the Right Reverend Pete Broadbent, Bishop of Willesden, and aims to better processes in the Church of England. Priests looking after several churches would be better reflected in changes to the law, according to Rev. Broadbent. 

    "You're meant to get a dispensation from the bishop — this just changes the rules to make it easier for people to do what they're already doing," Rev. Broadbent said following the vote. "It stops the bureaucracy."

    "This was just one (amendment) where we said, 'Out of date, doesn't work, we're operating differently in the countryside now, therefore let's find a way of making it work.'"

    Rev. Braodbent said that the decision would not affect elderly churchgoers in rural locations "because at the moment this is already regularised and it's already happening".

    “If you’ve got 20 churches, you’ve got a pattern of services on a Sunday where you say ‘well we’ll have a communion over there on the first Sunday, and communion over there on the second Sunday’ … this is just making that clear."

    Patriarch Filaret, right, head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kiev Patriarchate)
    © Sputnik / Alexandr Maksimenko
    OSCE Following Events Around Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Aware of Risks - Chief
    A Church of England spokesperson said: “Sunday worship continues to be central to the Church of England’s ministry, but this change is designed to make life easier for multi-church benefices.”

    “Larger benefices are a reality, particularly in rural areas, and this legislation allows schedules to be set within a local context, alongside other forms of worship not covered by this legislation.”

    Morning and Evening prayer would “continue to be the heartbeat of church life, and whether urban or rural, communities are prayed for on a daily basis,” the spokesperson added.

    Related:

    OSCE Following Events Around Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Aware of Risks - Chief
    Salisbury in Spotlight Again as Russian Flag Unfurled on Famous Church - Reports
    Ellen Page Causes Twitterquake Calling Out Chris Pratt's 'Anti-LGBTQ' Church
    WATCH Woman Overturn 4.5 Metre Crucifix on Altar in California Church
    Tags:
    church, General Synod, Bishop of Willesden, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Claudia Schiffer During Chanel Fashion Show in Milan, 1995
    Karl Lagerfeld & His Models: Honoured Divas Wearing Iconic Designer's Creations
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse