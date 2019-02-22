OSCE Following Events Around Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Aware of Risks - Chief

"We are very closely following what is happening, so we are also fully aware of potential risks. SMM [Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine] is asked to monitor, if you follow the reports of SMM, you can see there are regular reports about it", Greminger said.
Greminger told Sputnik that the OSCE had responded to a request by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
READ MORE: Greek Patriarch: Granting Autocephaly to Ukrainian Church Will Not Lead to Peace
In the wake of the recent recognition of the independence of the newly established church in Ukraine, the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church has cited various cases of discrimination and aggression against its priests, congregation and properties on the part of the authorities, members of the new church, and nationalist groups.
All comments
Show new comments (0)