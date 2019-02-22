Register
02:34 GMT +322 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Activists in Poland pull down a statue of a prominent deceased priest, Father Henryk Jankowski, who allegedly abused minors sexually, in Gdansk, Poland, on Thursday Feb. 21, 2019. The activists said it was an act of protest against the Polish Catholic Church for failing in resolving the problem of clergy sex abuse. The protest comes as Pope Francis has gathered church leaders from around the world at the Vatican to grapple with the church's sex abuse crisis.

    WATCH: Polish Activists Topple Statue of Priest Accused of Abusing Minors

    © AP Photo/ Bartek Sabela
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Activists in Gdansk, Poland, took matters into their own hands and pulled down a statue of Henryk Jankowski, a popular Catholic priest who was recently accused of abusing minors.

    AP reported that three individuals, identified as Konrad Korzeniowski, Rafal R. Suszek and Michal Wojcieszczuk, brought down the statue to highlight what they saw as the failure by both politicians and religious officials to address abuses. It was not meant as an action against Catholic believers, the three said.

    Pope Francis leads the Easter mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 16, 2017
    © REUTERS / Stefano Rellandini
    ‘Children of the Ordained': Vatican Has Secret Rules For Priests With Children

    In a signed manifesto, the trio accused the Catholic church of "systemic complicity in the evil done to people by Henryk Jankowski."

    "Driven by concern for the common good and respect for human dignity and freedom, we undertake our action in the conviction not only of its profound rightfulness, but also of its public usefulness, and as such, we summit to the community's judgment," the manifesto reads.

    Video footage of the takedown, which took place at roughly 3 a.m. local time on Thursday, shows a rope being tied around the Jankowski figure's neck, and the three individuals pulling on the rope until the statue comes tumbling down onto a bed of tires.

    ​Once on the ground, pieces of underwear were placed on the statue's hands, and a white lace church vestment worn by altar boys was placed on the statue's body, symbolizing the kids that had allegedly been abused.

    Jankowski first became a prominent figure as a chaplain in the 1980s through his support for the Poland's Solidarity protest movement and its leader Lech Walesa. His parish church in Gdansk was often used as a meeting place for activists, and even hosted the likes of former US President George HW Bush and former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, according to the Irish Times.

    Ave-Marisa
    © Photo: frank rose
    Playboy Model Arrested for Nude Vatican Photoshoot Poses as Naked Virgin Mary Holding Black Baby Jesus

    However, as the years passed on, Solidarity members distanced themselves from the religious figure over his nationalist and anti-Semitic views. In 2004, when Jankowski was well into his 60s, he was stripped of his parish priest position and faced various allegations of child sex abuse until his death in 2010.

    Although Jankowski was never convicted of abusing minors, Polish media outlets in recent months have kicked up new allegations, citing new reports of individuals who were abused by the priest in their youth.

    Korzeniowski, Suszek and Wojcieszczuk were taken into custody by local police after toppling the statue, and the area was cordoned off from the public. The statue was also covered by authorities.

    City officials have indicated that they do not have any plans to erect the statue again, instead opting to leave it in storage.

    According to the Irish Times, this wasn't the first time that locals have acted out against the statue. In December 2018, red paint was thrown at the sculpture after new allegations of abuse surfaced.

    The statue was downed hours before Pope Francis convened a four-day sexual abuse prevention summit at the Vatican, addressing decades worth of reports that involved the abuse of minors by priests. The move has been deemed the most visible step taken by the Vatican to tackle such a problem.

    Related:

    Israel Should Apologise to Poland for Anti-Semitism Remark - US Ambassador
    Israeli Envoy to Poland Summoned Over Katz's Remarks on Poles' Anti-Semitism
    Czech PM Says V4 Talks in Israel Cancelled After Poland Refuses to Participate
    About 100 Monuments to Soviet Soldiers Removed in Poland Since 2014 – Envoy
    Embargo and Closure of Small Border Traffic With Russia Cost Poland €3 Billion
    Tags:
    priest, Vatican, Henryk Jankowski, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Claudia Schiffer During Chanel Fashion Show in Milan, 1995
    Karl Lagerfeld & His Models: Honoured Divas Wearing Iconic Designer's Creations
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse