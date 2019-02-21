Majority of EU States Favour Copyright Deal Targeting Facebook, Google

On 14 February, the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union and the European Commission, the main EU bodies, announced a deal banning unfair business practices targeting tech giants including Amazon Marketplace, eBay, Apple's App Store, Google Play, Facebook Marketplace, Booking.com and others.

An overhaul of the EU's copyright legislation forcing Google and Facebook to pay publishers fees for news snippets, and filtering out copyright-protected content on YouTube or Instagram, has been approved by the majority of the bloc's members.

Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Poland were among the states that rejected the agreement, and two EU countries abstained from casting a vote for or against the measure.

© AFP 2018 / Philippe Huguen Google Floats Pulling News Service From Europe Amid EU Crackdown on Copyright Infringement

According to the countries that were against the proposal, the deal could hamper innovation and hurt the bloc's competitiveness in the digital market.

These states issued a joint statement in which they expressed their regret with the Directive, noting that it failed to "strike the right balance between the protection of right holders and the interests of EU citizens and companies".

