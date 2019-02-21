Register
    KLM Royal Dutch Airlines aircraft

    The Swap: Friends Flying With Mixed-Up Passports Cleared By KLM Security Checks

    CC0
    Europe
    0 0 0

    UK native Allan Poole 'accidentally' travelled to Newcastle using a passport from Steven Vincent, his friend after a mix-up whilst checking into their accommodation.

    KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has come under fire for allowing Mr. Poole to fly from Prague to Newcastle using his friend's passport, and was able to pass four airport security checks in Prague, Amsterdam, and later at the UK Border Force in Newcastle. 

    The airline has insisted that "the safety of passengers and crew has never been compromised", but was still criticised by Mr. Vincent, who complained he had to stay longer to get an emergency passport. 

    "In Prague, two passengers accidentally exchanged their passports," A KLM spokesperson said as quoted by the Independent. "One of them flew from Prague to Newcastle via Amsterdam, without it being noticed at the various airports that he was travelling on someone else's passport".  

    "KLM works with competent authorities to ensure that the aircraft, passengers and crew are safe and secure during flight," the spokesperson added. "Although this is an undesirable, but exceptional situation, the passenger went through all security checks. The safety of passengers and crew has never been compromised." 

    Carriage services are only provided to passengers named on the ticket, according to KLM's General Conditions of Carriage terms, and reserves the right to "check the identity documents of the passengers," adding that "passengers must therefore be able to provide the Carrier with proof of their identity." 

    Tags:
    mix-up, airline, passport, travel, UK Officers of Border Force, KLM Dutch Airlines, Allan Poole, United Kingdom, Prague, Netherlands, Czech Republic
