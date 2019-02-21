Activists Rally in Barcelona in Protest of Trial of 12 Former Catalan Leaders

Activists have poured onto the streets of Barcelona to protest against the trial of 12 former Catalan independence leaders, which started last week in Madrid.

A one-day strike has also been called by the unions of pro-independence workers and students. Activists from Omnium and the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) civil groups are planning to hold a mass march this evening.

Earlier in the day, activists burned tyres and blocked a number of highways and railway tracks in the northeastern region. According to the police, they managed to reopen major roads, while some scuffles broke out with protesters.

