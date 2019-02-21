Some Employees of Sweden's Biggest Airport Linked to Criminal Networks - Reports

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) - Some employees of Stockholm Arlanda Airport responsible for passport control and security have links to criminal groups, Expressen newspaper reported late on Wednesday citing a classified police report.

According to the report prepared in September 2018 and seen by Expressen newspaper, employees linked to criminal groups work at passport control, passenger screening area and airport security service. A number of employees were found to be involved in drug smuggling.

The report's authors conclude that insufficient personnel checks make the airport vulnerable to terrorists.

Earlier in February, the plane of the Norwegian Airlines with 169 passengers had to return to Stockholm's Arlanda airport after the carrier obtained a message on a bomb set on board of the aircraft.