Coreper Ambassadors Have Approved Compromise Amendments to EU Gas Directive

Council of the European Union said in a post on its official press page on Twitter that the European Union gas market rules will apply to pipelines to and from third countries.
"We just agreed new rules to ensure that pipelines with third countries comply with EU law — improving the functioning of the EU gas market and strengthening solidarity," EU Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Canete said on Twitter last week, confirming that representatives of the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament had reached agreement on amendments to the EU gas directive, dealing with sea sections of gas pipelines and, therefore, Russia's Nord Stream 2 project.
The Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture between the Russian company Gazprom, Engie of France, OMV of Austria, the Anglo-Dutch company Royal Dutch Shell, and the Germany companies Uniper and Wintershall. It aims to deliver 55 billion cubic metres of Russian natural gas per year to the European Union via the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine.
