Register
19:23 GMT +320 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jewish kippahs

    French TV Forced to Cut Live Feed Over 'Heil Hitler' & 'Dirty Jews' Slurs Online

    © Flickr / Emily Orpin
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 03

    Thousands of French citizens and representatives from over a dozen political parties took to the streets of cities and towns across France on Tuesday to denounce growing anti-Semitism in the country.

    The France 3 national broadcaster revealed on Wednesday why it was forced to cut a live Facebook feed of President Emmanuel Macron's Tuesday visit to a Jewish cemetery which had been desecrated and vandalised by swastikas and anti-Semitic slogans.

    French gendarmes conduct their investigation as they examine graves that were desecrated with swastikas in the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg, France, February 19, 2019
    © REUTERS / Vincent Kessler
    About 80 Jewish Graves Desecrated With Swastikas at Cemetery in France
    According to the broadcaster's webpage, the cut in the feed of Macron's visit to the village of Quatzenheim, where over 80 graves were vandalised, was necessary due to a series of "openly anti-Semitic and racist comments" directed at Macron and representatives of the Jewish community in the feed's comments section.

    "We're talking about explicit death threats," and comments "including 'Heil Hitler', 'dirty Jew' or 'dirty Jews'," France 3 clarified, noting the feed was inundated with the "vile" comments "within minutes," exceeding the network's ability to moderate them.

    "We refuse to traffic in hatred," the channel noted, while emphasising that the comments were those of a "minority of internet users."

    French President Emmanuel Macron, right, with France's Chief Rabbi Haim Korsia, center, leave the Jewish cemetery where tombs were tagged with swastikas in Quatzenheim, eastern France, Tuesday, Feb.19, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Jean-Francois Badias
    French President Emmanuel Macron, right, with France's Chief Rabbi Haim Korsia, center, leave the Jewish cemetery where tombs were tagged with swastikas in Quatzenheim, eastern France, Tuesday, Feb.19, 2019.

    People across France took to the streets on Tuesday under the motto "No to Anti-Semitism" amid the growing number of attacks against the Jewish minority. The string of marches included a rally by some 20,000 people in the centre of Paris.

    Home to an estimated 500,000 Jews, France has the world's third-largest Jewish community. Unfortunately, recently published French Interior Ministry statistics found that some 541 attacks believed to be based on anti-Semitic grounds took place in 2018, up a whopping 74 per cent compared to 311 similar attacks registered in 2017.

    Jewish man
    CC0
    Anti-Semitic Hate Incidents in the UK 'UP 16% in 2018'
    In response to the growing violence, Israeli cabinet minister Yoav Galant called on French Jews to emigrate to Israel.

    President Macron, for his part, promised to "take action…pass laws, and…impose punishments" against the perpetrators of the cemetery attack, saying that those responsible were "not worthy of the Republic."

    Related:

    Anti-Semitism Cover for Censorship
    Labour’s ‘Anti-Semitism Problem’ is the 2019 Equivalent of ‘Iraqi WMDs’
    Israel Should Apologise to Poland for Anti-Semitism Remark - US Ambassador
    WATCH French Citizens March in Protest of Rising Anti-Semitism in the Country
    French Prime Minister to Partake in March Against Anti-Semitism - Reports
    Israeli Envoy to Poland Summoned Over Katz's Remarks on Poles' Anti-Semitism
    Seven Splitters: Who Are MPs Who Have Quit Corbyn's Labour Over Anti-Semitism?
    Anti-Semitism? WSJ Article Makes Same AIPAC Claims as Omar, to No Outrage
    Tags:
    live feed, offensive remarks, racial slurs, remarks, anti-Semitism, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Claudia Schiffer During Chanel Fashion Show in Milan, 1995
    Karl Lagerfeld & His Models: Honoured Divas Wearing Iconic Designer's Creations
    Stand Pat
    Stand Pat
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse