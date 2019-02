A press conference is being held after three Conservative parliamentarians, namely Heidi Allen, Sarah Wollaston and Anna Soubry, resigned from the ruling Tory Party.

The lawmakers left the party to join eight former Labour MPs in the new Independent Group. The Independent Group now has 11 MP members – more than the Liberal Democrats.

Earlier in the week, eight Labour MPs quit the party saying they no longer had confidence in leader Jeremy Corbyn, warning that the party had been "hijacked" by the far left.

